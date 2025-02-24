B-roll of the Fairport Harbor, Fairport, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2025. Dredging the Fairport Harbor allows USACE to maintain safe navigation of the harbor. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 13:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953788
|VIRIN:
|250220-A-FB511-9490
|Filename:
|DOD_110834183
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|FAIRPORT, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fairport B-Roll Package, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.