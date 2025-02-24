41st FAB medics conduct rappelling and casualty extraction course with Norwegian Army medics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953787" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Sean Walters, battalion physician's assistant assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, leads a rappelling and casualty extraction course for U.S. Army and Norwegian Army medics during Exercise Joint Viking 25 at Setermoen Training Area, Norway, Feb. 27, 2025. The training covered how to safely set up and secure climbing harnesses, rappel down steep terrain, and extract a casualty up a vertical rock face with a block and tackle pulley system.



As a multilateral exercise in Norway, Joint Viking 25's goal is to strengthen the U.S. Army's ability to operate with Arctic Allies and rapidly respond to a crisis in Arctic terrain. The exercise involved U.S. Soldiers, Marines and personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain, focusing on cold weather skills and cooperation with Allied forces.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)