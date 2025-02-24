City of Cleveland B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of the Cleveland skyline, the Cleveland West Pier and break wall, Cleveland, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2025. The West Pier has ensured the Cleveland Harbor’s viability since it was built in 1901 and continues to contribute to the success of the transportation sector. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)