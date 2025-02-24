2nd Cavalry Regiment Soldiers conduct situational training exercise

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Daniel Marks, armor officer assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 1st Lt. Stephen Gamez, armor officer assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, and Spc. Tanner Bristow, cavalry scout assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, each share their learning experience during the situational training exercise at Plossberg, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 24-28, 2025. The squadron’s “Outlaw” troop trained on tactical reconnaissance, obstacle maneuvers, call for fire, and observation posts. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 13:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953776
|VIRIN:
|250227-A-VC863-4298
|Filename:
|DOD_110833948
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|PLOSSBERG, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
