    2nd Cavalry Regiment Soldiers conduct situational training exercise

    PLOSSBERG, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.25.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Daniel Marks, armor officer assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 1st Lt. Stephen Gamez, armor officer assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, and Spc. Tanner Bristow, cavalry scout assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, each share their learning experience during the situational training exercise at Plossberg, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 24-28, 2025. The squadron’s “Outlaw” troop trained on tactical reconnaissance, obstacle maneuvers, call for fire, and observation posts. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 13:55
    Location: PLOSSBERG, BAYERN, DE

    EUCOM
    2CR
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady
    TraintoWin

