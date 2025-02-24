2nd Cavalry Regiment Soldiers conduct situational training exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953773" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Daniel Marks, armor officer assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 1st Lt. Stephen Gamez, armor officer assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, and Spc. Tanner Bristow, cavalry scout assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, each share their learning experience during the situational training exercise at Plossberg, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 24-28, 2025. The squadron’s “Outlaw” troop trained on tactical reconnaissance, obstacle maneuvers, call for fire, and observation posts. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)