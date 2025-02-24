Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pensacola Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Hosts Annual Fundraiser Kickoff Breakfast

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Video by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    Pensacola-area Navy and Marine Corps tenant command leadership and command representatives met Feb. 26 onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola to launch the 2025 Pensacola Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Active-Duty Fund Drive.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 09:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 953763
    VIRIN: 250226-N-PJ019-2001
    Filename: DOD_110833619
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pensacola Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Hosts Annual Fundraiser Kickoff Breakfast, by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Air Station Pensacola
    NMCRS
    CNRSE

