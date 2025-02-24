Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3/10th MTN Conducts Live Fire Exercise at GTA

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.25.2025

    Video by Kevin Payne  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division conduct a a live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 25, 2025. The LFX included a scout section calling in fire from M777 155mm Howitzers, M252A1 81mm and M110 110mm Mortar Systems, as well as drone scouting and use of a Switchblade 600, a Low Altitude Stalking and Striking Ordnance weapons system.
    (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 09:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: BAYERN, DE

    10thMTN
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

