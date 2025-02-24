U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division conduct a a live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 25, 2025. The LFX included a scout section calling in fire from M777 155mm Howitzers, M252A1 81mm and M110 110mm Mortar Systems, as well as drone scouting and use of a Switchblade 600, a Low Altitude Stalking and Striking Ordnance weapons system.
(U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 09:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953761
|VIRIN:
|250226-A-DT978-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110833601
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3/10th MTN Conducts Live Fire Exercise at GTA, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.