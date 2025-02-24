3/10th MTN Conducts Live Fire Exercise at GTA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division conduct a a live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 25, 2025. The LFX included a scout section calling in fire from M777 155mm Howitzers, M252A1 81mm and M110 110mm Mortar Systems, as well as drone scouting and use of a Switchblade 600, a Low Altitude Stalking and Striking Ordnance weapons system.

(U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)