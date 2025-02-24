Collaborative Construction for Cobra Gold 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953760" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Group, out of Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, join together with Thai and Singaporean joint multi-national engineers to build a multipurpose room for the local community in Lop Buri, Thailand, as part of the Engineering Civic Action Program.



Through exercises like Cobra Gold 25, the enduring partnership between nations continues to foster security, prosperity, and mutual understanding in the Indo-Pacific region.