Airmen from the 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Group, out of Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, join together with Thai and Singaporean joint multi-national engineers to build a multipurpose room for the local community in Lop Buri, Thailand, as part of the Engineering Civic Action Program.
Through exercises like Cobra Gold 25, the enduring partnership between nations continues to foster security, prosperity, and mutual understanding in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 08:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953760
|VIRIN:
|250221-A-OO251-5306
|Filename:
|DOD_110833534
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Collaborative Construction for Cobra Gold 2025, by SSG Kylee Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.