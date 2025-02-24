Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Collaborative Construction for Cobra Gold 2025

    THAILAND

    02.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kylee Marshall 

    7th Infantry Division

    Airmen from the 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Group, out of Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, join together with Thai and Singaporean joint multi-national engineers to build a multipurpose room for the local community in Lop Buri, Thailand, as part of the Engineering Civic Action Program.

    Through exercises like Cobra Gold 25, the enduring partnership between nations continues to foster security, prosperity, and mutual understanding in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Location: TH

    Cobra Gold

