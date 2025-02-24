(B-Roll) Armed forces from allied and partner nations engage in Cobra Gold 25 Opening Ceremony

Service members from the U.S., Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore attended the 2025 Cobra Gold opening ceremony in Korat, Thailand, Feb. 25, 2025. CG25 is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia. The exercise focuses on maintaining a strong alliance and strategic relationship with allied and partnered nations.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 09:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953759
|VIRIN:
|250225-F-RA633-1258
|Filename:
|DOD_110833526
|Length:
|00:05:25
|Location:
|KORAT, TH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
