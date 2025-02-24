Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Lt. Daniel Marks shares importance of situational training exercise

    PLOSSBERG, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.25.2025

    Video by Pfc. Brent Lee 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Daniel Marks, armor officer assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment,
    shares the importance of the situational training exercise at Plossberg, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 25, 2025. 2CR Soldiers trained and evaluated noncommissioned officers on leading reconnaissance missions and security tasks. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 13:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 953758
    VIRIN: 250225-A-NH796-1882
    Filename: DOD_110833501
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: PLOSSBERG, BAYERN, DE

    TAGS

    STX
    2CR
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady
    TraintoWin
    VCORP

