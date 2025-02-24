U.S. Army 1st Lt. Daniel Marks, armor officer assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment,
shares the importance of the situational training exercise at Plossberg, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 25, 2025. 2CR Soldiers trained and evaluated noncommissioned officers on leading reconnaissance missions and security tasks. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 13:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|953758
|VIRIN:
|250225-A-NH796-1882
|Filename:
|DOD_110833501
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|PLOSSBERG, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Lt. Daniel Marks shares importance of situational training exercise, by PFC Brent Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.