Joint Development Strategies for Cobra Gold 25

U.S. Soldiers with the 556th Engineer Construction Company, 864th Engineer Battalion, 55th Engineer Brigade, out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, join together with Thai and Korean joint multi-national engineers to build a multipurpose room for the local community in Phu Luang, Thailand, as part of the Engineering Civic Action Program.
Joint Exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States, as well as an example of the strong cooperative relationship with the other allies and partners participating in the exercise.
|02.23.2025
|02.27.2025 07:49
|Video Productions
|953755
|250223-A-OO251-4427
|DOD_110833400
|00:01:51
|TH
|1
|1
