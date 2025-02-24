Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Development Strategies for Cobra Gold 25

    THAILAND

    02.23.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kylee Marshall 

    7th Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers with the 556th Engineer Construction Company, 864th Engineer Battalion, 55th Engineer Brigade, out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, join together with Thai and Korean joint multi-national engineers to build a multipurpose room for the local community in Phu Luang, Thailand, as part of the Engineering Civic Action Program.


    Joint Exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States, as well as an example of the strong cooperative relationship with the other allies and partners participating in the exercise.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 07:49
    Video ID: 953755
    VIRIN: 250223-A-OO251-4427
    Filename: DOD_110833400
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: TH

    Cobra Gold

