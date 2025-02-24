Joint Development Strategies for Cobra Gold 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with the 556th Engineer Construction Company, 864th Engineer Battalion, 55th Engineer Brigade, out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, join together with Thai and Korean joint multi-national engineers to build a multipurpose room for the local community in Phu Luang, Thailand, as part of the Engineering Civic Action Program.





Joint Exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States, as well as an example of the strong cooperative relationship with the other allies and partners participating in the exercise.