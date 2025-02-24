video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



From January 17th to February 16th, 2025, over 4,000 participants from 16 countries, including the U.S. Army, NATO Allies and European partners take part in Exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany. CbR 25-1 builds and validates the Army's "Transformation in Contact" approach by leveraging the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, to rapidly test and field advanced commercial technologies, functions and tactical concepts while enhancing NATO interoperability. This initiative reinforces the Army's commitment to maintaining agility and readiness in a dynamic battlefield environment.

(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)