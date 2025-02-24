From January 17th to February 16th, 2025, over 4,000 participants from 16 countries, including the U.S. Army, NATO Allies and European partners take part in Exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany. CbR 25-1 builds and validates the Army's "Transformation in Contact" approach by leveraging the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, to rapidly test and field advanced commercial technologies, functions and tactical concepts while enhancing NATO interoperability. This initiative reinforces the Army's commitment to maintaining agility and readiness in a dynamic battlefield environment.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 08:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|953754
|VIRIN:
|250204-A-MQ729-9913
|Filename:
|DOD_110833399
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
