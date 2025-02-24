Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Resolve 25-1

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    From January 17th to February 16th, 2025, over 4,000 participants from 16 countries, including the U.S. Army, NATO Allies and European partners take part in Exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany. CbR 25-1 builds and validates the Army's "Transformation in Contact" approach by leveraging the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, to rapidly test and field advanced commercial technologies, functions and tactical concepts while enhancing NATO interoperability. This initiative reinforces the Army's commitment to maintaining agility and readiness in a dynamic battlefield environment.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 08:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Combined Resolve
    We Are NATO
    Train to Win
    Better In Bavaria
    Stronger Together
    Ready Froces

