    Armed forces from allied and partner nations engage in Cobra Gold 25 Opening Ceremony

    KORAT, THAILAND

    02.27.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    36th Wing

    Service members from the U.S., Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore attended the 2025 Cobra Gold opening ceremony in Korat, Thailand, Feb. 25, 2025. CG25 is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia. The exercise focuses on maintaining a strong alliance and strategic relationship with allied and partnered nations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 07:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953750
    VIRIN: 250225-F-RA633-1257
    Filename: DOD_110833375
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KORAT, TH

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    Partnerships
    Thailand
    Joint Task Force
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    CG25

