Joint and coalition partners support Bomber Task Force range operations

Joint terminal attack controllers from the United States Air Force, U.S. Army, and coalition forces worked together to complete a joint, coalition exercise to drop munitions in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during a Bomber Task Force mission, Feb. 17, 2025. Regional partners and joint forces integrate through exercises to refine their skills to deter regional threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ricky Arnold)