    Joint and coalition partners support Bomber Task Force range operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ricky Arnold 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Joint terminal attack controllers from the United States Air Force, U.S. Army, and coalition forces worked together to complete a joint, coalition exercise to drop munitions in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during a Bomber Task Force mission, Feb. 17, 2025. Regional partners and joint forces integrate through exercises to refine their skills to deter regional threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ricky Arnold)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 06:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953742
    VIRIN: 250217-F-ZC218-1002
    Filename: DOD_110833109
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint and coalition partners support Bomber Task Force range operations, by SSgt Ricky Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM, USSTRATCOM, AFGSC, AFCENT, USAFE, Bomber

