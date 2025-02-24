Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korean Service Corps Battalion Annual Awards Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    The Korean Service Corps Battalion hosts their annual awards ceremony at Riverbend Golf Course, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, February 21, 2025. The event highlighted 16 award categories, culminating in the recognition of the Best of the Best Corps member of the Year, Best GNP Company, and Best KSC Company of the Year. The KSC BN was created to execute logistics operations and provide both direct and general support to USFK units and activities. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Elizabeth Davis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 08:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 953740
    VIRIN: 250221-F-TX306-1001
    Filename: DOD_110833072
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korean Service Corps Battalion Annual Awards Ceremony, by SrA Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    American Forces Network
    Korean Service Corps Battalion
    KSN

