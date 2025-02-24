Korean Service Corps Battalion Annual Awards Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953740" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Korean Service Corps Battalion hosts their annual awards ceremony at Riverbend Golf Course, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, February 21, 2025. The event highlighted 16 award categories, culminating in the recognition of the Best of the Best Corps member of the Year, Best GNP Company, and Best KSC Company of the Year. The KSC BN was created to execute logistics operations and provide both direct and general support to USFK units and activities. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Elizabeth Davis)