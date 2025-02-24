B-roll U.S. Coast Guard conducts interoperability exercise with U.S. Navy in Guam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953738" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Station Apra Harbor and Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam’s enforcement department conduct training to practice boat handling and enhance interoperability with U.S. Navy Security Forces in Apra Harbor, Guam, on Feb. 4, 2025. The interoperability between the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy in the strategic harbor of Apra Harbor, Guam, strengthens the collective ability to ensure maritime security, enhance operational readiness, and maintain a robust defense posture in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Whip Blacklaw)