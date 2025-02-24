B-roll U.S. Coast Guard conducts interoperability exercise with U.S. Navy in Guam

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Station Apra Harbor and Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam’s enforcement department conduct training to practice boat handling and enhance interoperability with U.S. Navy Security Forces in Apra Harbor, Guam, on Feb. 4, 2025. The interoperability between the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy in the strategic harbor of Apra Harbor, Guam, strengthens the collective ability to ensure maritime security, enhance operational readiness, and maintain a robust defense posture in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Whip Blacklaw)
