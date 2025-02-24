Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll U.S. Coast Guard conducts interoperability exercise with U.S. Navy in Guam

    GUAM

    02.04.2025

    Video by Lt. Whip Blacklaw 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Members of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Station Apra Harbor and Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam’s enforcement department conduct training to practice boat handling and enhance interoperability with U.S. Navy Security Forces in Apra Harbor, Guam, on Feb. 4, 2025. The interoperability between the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy in the strategic harbor of Apra Harbor, Guam, strengthens the collective ability to ensure maritime security, enhance operational readiness, and maintain a robust defense posture in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Whip Blacklaw)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 00:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953737
    VIRIN: 250204-G-VW832-4923
    Filename: DOD_110833030
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: GU

    TAGS

    Port Security
    Maritime Security
    Joint Force
    PWCS
    Defense Readiness

