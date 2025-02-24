U.S. Marines with 7th Communications Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in a rice cake pounding ceremony in Kin Town, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. Volunteers were invited to join the Okinawan New Year tradition as part of the 30-year friendship between the battalion and the Ginoza Family. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 01:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953733
|VIRIN:
|250127-M-QS704-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110832993
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Communications Battalion | Rice cake pounding ceremony, by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
