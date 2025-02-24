Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Communications Battalion | Rice cake pounding ceremony

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.23.2025

    Video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 7th Communications Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in a rice cake pounding ceremony in Kin Town, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. Volunteers were invited to join the Okinawan New Year tradition as part of the 30-year friendship between the battalion and the Ginoza Family. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)

