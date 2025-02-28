Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: February 28, 2025

    JAPAN

    02.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    on this pacific news: U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornets assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312, land and taxi on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, as part of Cope North 25; U.S. Air Force Airmen and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airmen conduct airfield training at Yokota Air Base, Japan; USS Minnesota arrives in Western Australia, initiating the first of two planned U.S. fast-attack submarine visits to the HMAS Stirling in 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 23:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 953731
    VIRIN: 250227-M-FO238-1001
    Filename: DOD_110832960
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    Yokota
    Marine Corps
    USS Minnesota
    Pacific News

