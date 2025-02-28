on this pacific news: U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornets assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312, land and taxi on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, as part of Cope North 25; U.S. Air Force Airmen and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airmen conduct airfield training at Yokota Air Base, Japan; USS Minnesota arrives in Western Australia, initiating the first of two planned U.S. fast-attack submarine visits to the HMAS Stirling in 2025.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2025 23:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|953731
|VIRIN:
|250227-M-FO238-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110832960
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific News: February 28, 2025, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.