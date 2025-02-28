Pacific News: February 28, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



on this pacific news: U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornets assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312, land and taxi on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, as part of Cope North 25; U.S. Air Force Airmen and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airmen conduct airfield training at Yokota Air Base, Japan; USS Minnesota arrives in Western Australia, initiating the first of two planned U.S. fast-attack submarine visits to the HMAS Stirling in 2025.