    Soldiers, SPP participants begin Best Warrior 2025

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Florida Army National Guard and participating members of the State Partnership Program conduct combat water survival training during the Best Warrior competition at Camp Blanding Joint Training Base, Starke, Fla., Feb. 26, 2025. The annually held competition challenges participants' mental and physical endurance through multiple days of combat skills assessments.

