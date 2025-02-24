Members of the Florida Army National Guard and participating members of the State Partnership Program conduct combat water survival training during the Best Warrior competition at Camp Blanding Joint Training Base, Starke, Fla., Feb. 26, 2025. The annually held competition challenges participants' mental and physical endurance through multiple days of combat skills assessments.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2025 23:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953729
|VIRIN:
|250226-A-RH401-2042
|Filename:
|DOD_110832952
|Length:
|00:06:14
|Location:
|STARKE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers, SPP participants begin Best Warrior 2025, by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.