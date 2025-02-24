Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Around the Region - Navy Marine Corps Relief Society FEB 2025

    JAPAN

    02.26.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    On February 26th, 2025 Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dan Snow interviewed Lauren Evans, a Navy Marine Corps Relief Society representative, about the upcoming Active-Duty Fund Drive as well as the services provided at American Forces Network Sasebo. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 00:11
    Location: JP

    radio
    money
    fundraiser
    CFAS
    NMCRS

