On February 26th, 2025 Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dan Snow interviewed Lauren Evans, a Navy Marine Corps Relief Society representative, about the upcoming Active-Duty Fund Drive as well as the services provided at American Forces Network Sasebo. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 00:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953728
|VIRIN:
|250226-N-GG032-7352
|Filename:
|DOD_110832951
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Around the Region - Navy Marine Corps Relief Society FEB 2025, by PO3 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
