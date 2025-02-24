USCGC John Witherspoon arrives at homeport

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Families of members aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon (WPC 1158) welcome them home in Kodiak, Alaska, Jan. 28, 2025. This was the first time the cutter had arrived to its homeport following its construction in Lockport, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)