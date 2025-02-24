KC-135 Refuels C-17 B-Roll With Radio Audio

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, over the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 13, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker plays a critical role in extending the global reach of the C-17 Globemaster III through aerial refueling. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. The aircraft can perform tactical airlift and airdrop missions and can transport litters and ambulatory patients during aeromedical evacuations. The inherent flexibility and performance of the C-17 force improve the ability of the total airlift system to fulfill the worldwide air mobility requirements of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
