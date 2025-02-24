A professional calligrapher taught Camp Zama community members the art of writing Japanese kanji with a free Camp Zama MWR workshop held here recently.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2025 18:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|953712
|VIRIN:
|250227-A-MS361-9418
|Filename:
|DOD_110832717
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Professional calligrapher teaches Camp Zama community members art of Japanese writing, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.