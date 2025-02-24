Airmen from the 168th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, part of the 132nd Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, showcased their cyber skills at the International Cyber Defense Competition on Feb. 22, 2025, at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. The event brought together cyber teams from the armed forces of Kosovo, Albania and North Macedonia, as well as university teams from Iowa State, Kansas, DePaul, Northern Iowa and Drake, along with several Iowa high schools.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2025 17:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|953709
|VIRIN:
|250226-Z-DP314-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110832623
|Length:
|00:04:50
|Location:
|DES MOINES, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 132d Wing Airmen Compete in ISU International Cyber Defense Challenge, by TSgt Adam Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.