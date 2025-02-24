Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    132d Wing Airmen Compete in ISU International Cyber Defense Challenge

    DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Adam Welch 

    132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Airmen from the 168th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, part of the 132nd Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, showcased their cyber skills at the International Cyber Defense Competition on Feb. 22, 2025, at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. The event brought together cyber teams from the armed forces of Kosovo, Albania and North Macedonia, as well as university teams from Iowa State, Kansas, DePaul, Northern Iowa and Drake, along with several Iowa high schools.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 17:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 953709
    VIRIN: 250226-Z-DP314-1001
    Filename: DOD_110832623
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: DES MOINES, IOWA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 132d Wing Airmen Compete in ISU International Cyber Defense Challenge, by TSgt Adam Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    Cyber
    Kosovo
    Iowa Air National Guard
    132d Wing
    168 COS

