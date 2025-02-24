132d Wing Airmen Compete in ISU International Cyber Defense Challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953709" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the 168th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, part of the 132nd Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, showcased their cyber skills at the International Cyber Defense Competition on Feb. 22, 2025, at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. The event brought together cyber teams from the armed forces of Kosovo, Albania and North Macedonia, as well as university teams from Iowa State, Kansas, DePaul, Northern Iowa and Drake, along with several Iowa high schools.