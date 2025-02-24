Cowboy Guard and the California Air National Guard conduct MAFFS training in Arizona (Reel)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the Cowboy Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing conduct Modular Airborne FireFighting System (MAFFS) training at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, on Feb. 13, 2025. The aircraft engage in MAFFS training, preparing aircrews for wildfire suppression efforts ahead of the upcoming fire season. The Wyoming Air National Guard is conducting the training alongside the California Air National Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing, enhancing joint wildfire response capabilities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)