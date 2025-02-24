Airmen assigned to the Cowboy Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing conduct Modular Airborne FireFighting System (MAFFS) training at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, on Feb. 13, 2025. The aircraft engage in MAFFS training, preparing aircrews for wildfire suppression efforts ahead of the upcoming fire season. The Wyoming Air National Guard is conducting the training alongside the California Air National Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing, enhancing joint wildfire response capabilities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2025 17:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953707
|VIRIN:
|250213-A-UV688-2959
|Filename:
|DOD_110832621
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cowboy Guard and the California Air National Guard conduct MAFFS training in Arizona (Reel), by SSG Cesar Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
