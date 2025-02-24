Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cowboy Guard and the California Air National Guard conduct MAFFS training in Arizona (Reel)

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Airmen assigned to the Cowboy Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing conduct Modular Airborne FireFighting System (MAFFS) training at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, on Feb. 13, 2025. The aircraft engage in MAFFS training, preparing aircrews for wildfire suppression efforts ahead of the upcoming fire season. The Wyoming Air National Guard is conducting the training alongside the California Air National Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing, enhancing joint wildfire response capabilities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 17:37
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cowboy Guard and the California Air National Guard conduct MAFFS training in Arizona (Reel), by SSG Cesar Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AirForce
    partnership
    C130
    WYNG
    153AW
    CowboyGuard

