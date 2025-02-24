Laulima Navy Spotlight: Making a Big Impact

For David “Duna” Hodge, community relations and public affairs specialist with Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill, consistently doing small things to help others can make a big impact. Hodge was explaining how he practices laulima, a Hawaiian value that means “many hands working together.” Laulima serves as the foundation of Laulima Navy, an initiative launched in October 2024 to celebrate the Navy’s upcoming 250th birthday. The 12-month program underscores the Navy’s responsibility to the community and the ways Navy personnel volunteer alongside partners to help their neighbors, support non-profit organizations and steward the environment.. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
