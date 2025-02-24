JBSA Qualified Recycling Program: Spent Brass

The following video footage covers the recycling process of mutilating spent brass from military bullet casings that come into the Recycling Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Aug. 28, 2023. The recycling of brass casings has been an asset to 502nd Civil Engineer Squadron’s Qualified Recycling Program, which is a self-supporting program that is allowed to retain proceeds from the sale of recyclable commodities to fund its operations on the base. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral).
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2025 16:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953697
|VIRIN:
|250226-F-MF635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110832281
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
