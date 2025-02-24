Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA Qualified Recycling Program: Spent Brass

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS

    08.19.2023

    Video by David Amaral 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    The following video footage covers the recycling process of mutilating spent brass from military bullet casings that come into the Recycling Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Aug. 28, 2023. The recycling of brass casings has been an asset to 502nd Civil Engineer Squadron's Qualified Recycling Program, which is a self-supporting program that is allowed to retain proceeds from the sale of recyclable commodities to fund its operations on the base.

    Recycling
    Qualified Recycling Program
    Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland
    Shell Casings
    Spent Brass

