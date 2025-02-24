JBSA Qualified Recycling Program: Spent Brass

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953697" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The following video footage covers the recycling process of mutilating spent brass from military bullet casings that come into the Recycling Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Aug. 28, 2023. The recycling of brass casings has been an asset to 502nd Civil Engineer Squadron’s Qualified Recycling Program, which is a self-supporting program that is allowed to retain proceeds from the sale of recyclable commodities to fund its operations on the base. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral).