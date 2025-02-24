Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon crew transits to Juneau, Alaska

The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon (WPC 1158) transits in the vicinity of Juneau, Alaska, Jan. 23, 2025. The John Witherspoon is one of three newly constructed cutters that are scheduled join the Coast Guard fleet in 2025 to support arctic presence and mission capability. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2025 14:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953689
|VIRIN:
|250221-G-CY518-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110832081
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.