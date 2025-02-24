Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon crew transits to Juneau, Alaska

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953689" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon (WPC 1158) transits in the vicinity of Juneau, Alaska, Jan. 23, 2025. The John Witherspoon is one of three newly constructed cutters that are scheduled join the Coast Guard fleet in 2025 to support arctic presence and mission capability. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)