Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon crew transits to Juneau, Alaska

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon (WPC 1158) transits in the vicinity of Juneau, Alaska, Jan. 23, 2025. The John Witherspoon is one of three newly constructed cutters that are scheduled join the Coast Guard fleet in 2025 to support arctic presence and mission capability. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 14:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953689
    VIRIN: 250221-G-CY518-1002
    Filename: DOD_110832081
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    small boat
    Coast Guard
    b-roll
    john witherspoon
    Fast Response Cutters FRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download