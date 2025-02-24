Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Operations Rewind 2025

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    This video highlights operations at MacDill Air Force Base, and the 6th Air Refueling Wing's contribution to the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 14:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 953682
    VIRIN: 250129-F-SI502-1001
    Filename: DOD_110832003
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill Operations Rewind 2025, by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    operations
    air refueling

