Repair and reclamation craftsman assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron simulate recovering an aircraft during a major accident response exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 19, 2025. The 6th AMXS repair and reclamation team serve as the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s Crashed Damaged Disabled Aircraft Recovery team during contingency scenarios.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2025 14:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953681
|VIRIN:
|250219-F-IA158-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_110831995
|Length:
|00:04:51
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th AMXS hones CDDAR capabilities during MARE, by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.