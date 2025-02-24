Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th AMXS hones CDDAR capabilities during MARE

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Repair and reclamation craftsman assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron simulate recovering an aircraft during a major accident response exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 19, 2025. The 6th AMXS repair and reclamation team serve as the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s Crashed Damaged Disabled Aircraft Recovery team during contingency scenarios.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 14:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953681
    VIRIN: 250219-F-IA158-3002
    Filename: DOD_110831995
    Length: 00:04:51
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    recovery
    contingency
    KC-135
    CDDAR
    MARE
    WIT

