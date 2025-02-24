Around the EC, Battalion Mass Tactical Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953672" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The US Army and the US Air Force teamed up for Battalion Mass Tactical Week. Tune in to learn more about how joint exercises help build air power, from the ground up!