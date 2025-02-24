41st Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers conduct drivers training and ammunition holding area operations in arctic conditions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct drivers training and ammunition loading operations on a High Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck during Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 26, 2025. The training provided U.S. Soldiers with valuable experience conducting operations effectively in arctic conditions. Exercise Joint Viking 25 is a multilateral training event aimed at enhancing the U.S. Army's ability to collaborate with Arctic allies and respond rapidly to crises in Arctic terrain. The exercise involved U.S. Soldiers, Marines, and personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain, focusing on cold-weather skills and cooperation among Allied forces.(U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)



Shot list:

00:00:05:00 Opening slate

00:00:15:08 41st Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers conduct drivers training in an arctic training Field

00:09:32: Soldiers drive M1068 on ice

00:00:51:01 Soldiers operate M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System on ice

00:00:58:20 A soldier ground guides High Mobility Tactical Transport to the transport location

00:01:04:18 Soldiers conduct ammunition loading operations on a HEMTT

00:01:09:26 Soldiers open the side of HEMTT

00:01:17:28 Soldiers raise static line for transporting rocket pods

00:01:25:14 Soldiers transport rocket pods using the HEMTT

00:01:35:17 Wide shot of Soldiers transporting rocket pods on HEMTT

00:01:43:14 Soldiers assemble M2 machine gun

END