41st Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers conduct drivers training and ammunition holding area operations in arctic conditions

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct drivers training and ammunition loading operations on a High Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck during Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 26, 2025. The training provided U.S. Soldiers with valuable experience conducting operations effectively in arctic conditions. Exercise Joint Viking 25 is a multilateral training event aimed at enhancing the U.S. Army's ability to collaborate with Arctic allies and respond rapidly to crises in Arctic terrain. The exercise involved U.S. Soldiers, Marines, and personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain, focusing on cold-weather skills and cooperation among Allied forces.(U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)
Shot list:
00:00:05:00 Opening slate
00:00:15:08 41st Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers conduct drivers training in an arctic training Field
00:09:32: Soldiers drive M1068 on ice
00:00:51:01 Soldiers operate M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System on ice
00:00:58:20 A soldier ground guides High Mobility Tactical Transport to the transport location
00:01:04:18 Soldiers conduct ammunition loading operations on a HEMTT
00:01:09:26 Soldiers open the side of HEMTT
00:01:17:28 Soldiers raise static line for transporting rocket pods
00:01:25:14 Soldiers transport rocket pods using the HEMTT
00:01:35:17 Wide shot of Soldiers transporting rocket pods on HEMTT
00:01:43:14 Soldiers assemble M2 machine gun
END
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2025 13:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953668
|VIRIN:
|250226-A-GV482-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_110831866
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|SETERMOEN, TROMS, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
