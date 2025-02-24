Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers conduct drivers training and ammunition holding area operations in arctic conditions

    SETERMOEN, TROMS, NORWAY

    02.26.2025

    Video by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct drivers training and ammunition loading operations on a High Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck during Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 26, 2025. The training provided U.S. Soldiers with valuable experience conducting operations effectively in arctic conditions. Exercise Joint Viking 25 is a multilateral training event aimed at enhancing the U.S. Army's ability to collaborate with Arctic allies and respond rapidly to crises in Arctic terrain. The exercise involved U.S. Soldiers, Marines, and personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain, focusing on cold-weather skills and cooperation among Allied forces.(U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)

    Shot list:
    00:00:05:00 Opening slate
    00:00:15:08 41st Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers conduct drivers training in an arctic training Field
    00:09:32: Soldiers drive M1068 on ice
    00:00:51:01 Soldiers operate M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System on ice
    00:00:58:20 A soldier ground guides High Mobility Tactical Transport to the transport location
    00:01:04:18 Soldiers conduct ammunition loading operations on a HEMTT
    00:01:09:26 Soldiers open the side of HEMTT
    00:01:17:28 Soldiers raise static line for transporting rocket pods
    00:01:25:14 Soldiers transport rocket pods using the HEMTT
    00:01:35:17 Wide shot of Soldiers transporting rocket pods on HEMTT
    00:01:43:14 Soldiers assemble M2 machine gun
    END

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 13:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953668
    VIRIN: 250226-A-GV482-1011
    Filename: DOD_110831866
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: SETERMOEN, TROMS, NO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers conduct drivers training and ammunition holding area operations in arctic conditions, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    41FAB
    JointViking

