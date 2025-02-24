Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nikolaus Kriegeskorte - Comparing models by their predictions of representational geometries and topologies

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Video by Kevin D Schmidt 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Description: In this edition of QuEST, we will have an extended session with Niko Kriegeskorte on geometric analyses of brain representations

    Abstract:

    Understanding the brain-computational mechanisms underlying cognitive functions requires that we implement our theories in task-performing models and adjudicate among these models on the basis of their predictions of brain representations and behavioral responses. Previous studies have characterized brain representations by their representational geometry, which is defined by the representational dissimilarity matrix (RDM), a summary statistic that abstracts from the roles of individual neurons (or responses channels) and characterizes the discriminability of stimuli. The talk will cover (1) recent methodological advances implemented in Python in the open-source RSA3 toolbox that support unbiased estimation of representational distances and model-comparative statistical inference that generalizes simultaneously to the populations of subjects and stimuli from which the experimental subjects and stimuli have been sampled, and (2) topological representational similarity analysis (tRSA), an extension of representational similarity analysis (RSA) that uses a family of geo-topological summary statistics that generalizes the RDM to characterize the topology while de-emphasizing the geometry. Results show that topology-sensitive characterizations of population codes are robust to noise and interindividual variability and maintain excellent sensitivity to the unique representational signatures of different neural network layers and brain regions.

    Key Moments and Questions in the video include:
    Focus on methods development
    RSA3 Toolbox: github.com/rsagroup/rsatoolbox
    Representational Similarity Analysis version 3
    Representational Similarity Analysis
    Studying vision
    Activity patterns as representations of the stimuli
    Neural network model
    Representational geometry, representational dissimilarity matrix
    Euclidean distance
    Representational dissimilarity matrix (RDM)
    RDM estimator
    Distance from noisy data are positively biased
    Two true response patterns
    Noisy response patterns
    Removing Bias
    Square Mahalanobis distance
    Crossnobis distance estimator
    RDM Comparator
    Accounting for dependency among dissimilarity estimates by whitening
    Dissimilarity estimation error covariance
    Whitened Pearson RDM correlation
    Whitened cosine RDM similarity
    Topological RSA
    Representational geodesics matrix (RGDM)
    Turning an RDM into a weighted graph
    Distance matrix
    Geo-topological matrices
    Adjacency matrix
    Family of geo-topological distance transforms
    Identifying subject’s brain regions
    Identifying which layer of a neural network generated the data
    RDM estimator
    Biased distance estimators
    Euclidean distance
    Pearson correlation distance
    Mahalanobis distance
    Poisson-KL estimator
    Unbiased:
    Crossnobis estimator
    Linear-discriminant t
    Crossvalidated Poisson-KL estimator
    Choosing a combination of RDM estimator and RDM comparator
    Flexible RDM models
    Data RDM
    Selection model
    Weighted component model
    Manifold model
    Fitting and testing in cross validation
    Model evaluation
    RSA3: new capabilities

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 13:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953666
    VIRIN: 240510-F-BA826-1793
    Filename: DOD_110831810
    Length: 01:23:26
    Location: US

    QuEST
    AFRL
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Artificial Intelligence
    consciousness
    ACT3

