Nikolaus Kriegeskorte - Comparing models by their predictions of representational geometries and topologies

Abstract:



Understanding the brain-computational mechanisms underlying cognitive functions requires that we implement our theories in task-performing models and adjudicate among these models on the basis of their predictions of brain representations and behavioral responses. Previous studies have characterized brain representations by their representational geometry, which is defined by the representational dissimilarity matrix (RDM), a summary statistic that abstracts from the roles of individual neurons (or responses channels) and characterizes the discriminability of stimuli. The talk will cover (1) recent methodological advances implemented in Python in the open-source RSA3 toolbox that support unbiased estimation of representational distances and model-comparative statistical inference that generalizes simultaneously to the populations of subjects and stimuli from which the experimental subjects and stimuli have been sampled, and (2) topological representational similarity analysis (tRSA), an extension of representational similarity analysis (RSA) that uses a family of geo-topological summary statistics that generalizes the RDM to characterize the topology while de-emphasizing the geometry. Results show that topology-sensitive characterizations of population codes are robust to noise and interindividual variability and maintain excellent sensitivity to the unique representational signatures of different neural network layers and brain regions.



Key Moments and Questions in the video include:

Focus on methods development

RSA3 Toolbox: github.com/rsagroup/rsatoolbox

Representational Similarity Analysis version 3

Representational Similarity Analysis

Studying vision

Activity patterns as representations of the stimuli

Neural network model

Representational geometry, representational dissimilarity matrix

Euclidean distance

Representational dissimilarity matrix (RDM)

RDM estimator

Distance from noisy data are positively biased

Two true response patterns

Noisy response patterns

Removing Bias

Square Mahalanobis distance

Crossnobis distance estimator

RDM Comparator

Accounting for dependency among dissimilarity estimates by whitening

Dissimilarity estimation error covariance

Whitened Pearson RDM correlation

Whitened cosine RDM similarity

Topological RSA

Representational geodesics matrix (RGDM)

Turning an RDM into a weighted graph

Distance matrix

Geo-topological matrices

Adjacency matrix

Family of geo-topological distance transforms

Identifying subject’s brain regions

Identifying which layer of a neural network generated the data

RDM estimator

Biased distance estimators

Euclidean distance

Pearson correlation distance

Mahalanobis distance

Poisson-KL estimator

Unbiased:

Crossnobis estimator

Linear-discriminant t

Crossvalidated Poisson-KL estimator

Choosing a combination of RDM estimator and RDM comparator

Flexible RDM models

Data RDM

Selection model

Weighted component model

Manifold model

Fitting and testing in cross validation

Model evaluation

RSA3: new capabilities