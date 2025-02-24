Sheppard AFB Hosts National Prayer Breakfast Focused on Resilience and Community

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Feb. 19, 2025, Sheppard AFB hosted its annual National Prayer Breakfast, featuring Maj. Gen. Trent C. Davis, Chaplain, HQ Air Force. He emphasized spiritual resilience and the power of community in mission success. Col. Kellie S. Courtland and Col. Holmquist also highlighted Sheppard’s unity, leadership, and programs like Airmanship 200 and HOPE that strengthen Airmen and mission readiness.