    Sheppard AFB Hosts National Prayer Breakfast Focused on Resilience and Community

    WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2025

    Video by 2nd Lt. Rainy Ellis 

    82nd Training Wing

    On Feb. 19, 2025, Sheppard AFB hosted its annual National Prayer Breakfast, featuring Maj. Gen. Trent C. Davis, Chaplain, HQ Air Force. He emphasized spiritual resilience and the power of community in mission success. Col. Kellie S. Courtland and Col. Holmquist also highlighted Sheppard’s unity, leadership, and programs like Airmanship 200 and HOPE that strengthen Airmen and mission readiness.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 12:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953663
    VIRIN: 250226-F-LE592-1001
    Filename: DOD_110831688
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    National Prayer Breakfast

