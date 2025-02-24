On Feb. 19, 2025, Sheppard AFB hosted its annual National Prayer Breakfast, featuring Maj. Gen. Trent C. Davis, Chaplain, HQ Air Force. He emphasized spiritual resilience and the power of community in mission success. Col. Kellie S. Courtland and Col. Holmquist also highlighted Sheppard’s unity, leadership, and programs like Airmanship 200 and HOPE that strengthen Airmen and mission readiness.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2025 12:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953663
|VIRIN:
|250226-F-LE592-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110831688
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sheppard AFB Hosts National Prayer Breakfast Focused on Resilience and Community, by 2nd Lt. Rainy Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
