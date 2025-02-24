Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Marines Jungle Exercise

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. Noah Masog  

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines conduct platoon level training during a company jungle exercise at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. The week-long course teaches Marines survival skills and increases proficiency in fighting in a jungle enviornment. The Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)

    The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Horror Trailer performed by MusicRevolution/stock.adobe.com

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 17:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953660
    VIRIN: 250130-M-EE367-1001
    Filename: DOD_110831670
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP

    USMC
    4th Marines
    Marines
    Jungle Training
    3D MAR DIV
    Camp Gonsalves (Jungle Warfare Training Center)

