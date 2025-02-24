Gen. James Rainey, the commanding general of the United States Army Futures Command, reflects on his time as a Dogface Soldier after being inducted as a Distinguished Member of the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 24, 2026. Rainey served as a battalion commander during the Second Battle of Fallujah in 2004 and would go on to serve as the commanding general of 3ID from June 2015 to May 2017. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2025 13:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953658
|VIRIN:
|250226-A-MA645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110831563
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, General Rainey inducted as a Distinguished Member of the Marne Division, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.