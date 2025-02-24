General Rainey inducted as a Distinguished Member of the Marne Division

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Gen. James Rainey, the commanding general of the United States Army Futures Command, reflects on his time as a Dogface Soldier after being inducted as a Distinguished Member of the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 24, 2026. Rainey served as a battalion commander during the Second Battle of Fallujah in 2004 and would go on to serve as the commanding general of 3ID from June 2015 to May 2017. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)