    Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine Clinic

    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    We are located on JBSA-Fort Sam Houston at the Jennifer Moreno Primary Care Clinic. So, whether you choose to join us as your primary care team, or just on a temporary basis through a consult from your primary physician, you’ll find that our team is specially trained and skilled to meet the needs of your teens and young adults! We look forward to seeing you soon!

