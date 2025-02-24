ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 23, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) participate in an M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun live-fire exercise on the ship's starboard troop walkway while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group which is uniquely positioned to deter aggression, project power through presence abroad, and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cesar Licona)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2025 10:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953646
|VIRIN:
|250223-N-VP479-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110831366
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Iwo Jima Conducts Live-Fire Exercise, by SN Cesar Licona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
