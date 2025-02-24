U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a situational training exercise at Plossberg, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 25, 2025. Soldiers of 4th Squadron’s “Outlaw” troop were tested on multiple training lanes that consisted of tactical reconnaissance, obstacle maneuvers, call for fire, and observation posts. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2025 12:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953644
|VIRIN:
|250225-A-NH796-6432
|Filename:
|DOD_110831350
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|PLOSSBERG, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2CR Soldiers conduct situational training exercise, by PFC Brent Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.