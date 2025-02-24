Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR Soldiers conduct situational training exercise

    PLOSSBERG, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.25.2025

    Video by Pfc. Brent Lee 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a situational training exercise at Plossberg, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 25, 2025. Soldiers of 4th Squadron’s “Outlaw” troop were tested on multiple training lanes that consisted of tactical reconnaissance, obstacle maneuvers, call for fire, and observation posts. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 12:20
    Location: PLOSSBERG, BAYERN, DE

    STX
    2CR
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady
    TraintoWin

