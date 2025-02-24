U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment maneuver through a forest during an engagement area development lane for their situational training exercise at Plossberg, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 25, 2025. In engagement area development, leaders destroy an enemy by combining natural and man-made obstacles to canalize the opposition into the engagement area. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)
Run time: 00;01;44;13
–TIMESTAMPS–
(00:00) - Title card
(00:06 - 00:18) - Soldiers establish an observation post
(00:19) - Soldiers ground guide a Stryker ICV-D
(00:28 - 00:48) - Soldiers maneuver through the forest for engagement area development
(00:49) - Soldier in the prone pulls security during engagement area development lane
(00:55 - 01:35) - Soldiers train on engagement area development lane
(01:36) - Soldier in the prone pulls security during engagement area development lane
(01:40) - Soldiers maneuver through the forest for engagement area development
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2025 12:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953643
|VIRIN:
|250216-A-VC863-4296
|Filename:
|DOD_110831349
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|PLOSSBERG, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2CR Soldiers train to funnel the enemy into engagement zones, by SPC Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
