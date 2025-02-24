Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2CR Soldiers train to funnel the enemy into engagement zones

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PLOSSBERG, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.25.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment maneuver through a forest during an engagement area development lane for their situational training exercise at Plossberg, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 25, 2025. In engagement area development, leaders destroy an enemy by combining natural and man-made obstacles to canalize the opposition into the engagement area. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)

    Run time: 00;01;44;13

    –TIMESTAMPS–

    (00:00) - Title card
    (00:06 - 00:18) - Soldiers establish an observation post
    (00:19) - Soldiers ground guide a Stryker ICV-D
    (00:28 - 00:48) - Soldiers maneuver through the forest for engagement area development
    (00:49) - Soldier in the prone pulls security during engagement area development lane
    (00:55 - 01:35) - Soldiers train on engagement area development lane
    (01:36) - Soldier in the prone pulls security during engagement area development lane
    (01:40) - Soldiers maneuver through the forest for engagement area development

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 12:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953643
    VIRIN: 250216-A-VC863-4296
    Filename: DOD_110831349
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: PLOSSBERG, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR Soldiers train to funnel the enemy into engagement zones, by SPC Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STX
    2CR
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady
    TraintoWin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download