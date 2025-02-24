2CR Soldiers train to funnel the enemy into engagement zones

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment maneuver through a forest during an engagement area development lane for their situational training exercise at Plossberg, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 25, 2025. In engagement area development, leaders destroy an enemy by combining natural and man-made obstacles to canalize the opposition into the engagement area. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)



Run time: 00;01;44;13



–TIMESTAMPS–



(00:00) - Title card

(00:06 - 00:18) - Soldiers establish an observation post

(00:19) - Soldiers ground guide a Stryker ICV-D

(00:28 - 00:48) - Soldiers maneuver through the forest for engagement area development

(00:49) - Soldier in the prone pulls security during engagement area development lane

(00:55 - 01:35) - Soldiers train on engagement area development lane

(01:36) - Soldier in the prone pulls security during engagement area development lane

(01:40) - Soldiers maneuver through the forest for engagement area development