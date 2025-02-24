Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12OSS prepping Airman for the extreme

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2025

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Flying at 50,000 feet, our Airmen face countless stressors affecting their ability in the skies. Aerospace Physiology technicians with the 12th Operations Support Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas are responsible for priming pilots and aircrews with the essential skills they need to prevent/handle in-flight emergencies. Using their expertise in human factors, analytics, and performance, in addition to the technical knowledge of oxygen systems and high-altitude simulators, these Airmen prepare our flyers for the most extreme circumstances through classroom and hands-on instruction. Optimizing our forces in the sky, Aerospace Physiology Technicians work tirelessly to ensure the health and safety of our flying Airmen. (U.S.Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12OSS prepping Airman for the extreme, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    aerospace
    USAF
    AETC
    physiology
    JBSA-Randolph
    12OSS

