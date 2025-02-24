Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training battalion, conduct combat water survival qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., February 25, 2025. Combat water survival is conducted on the fourth week of recruit training and is a graduation requirement for all recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2025 09:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953630
|VIRIN:
|250225-M-BA951-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110831163
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Golf Company Combat Water Survival, by PFC Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.