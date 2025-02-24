Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Golf Company Combat Water Survival

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training battalion, conduct combat water survival qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., February 25, 2025. Combat water survival is conducted on the fourth week of recruit training and is a graduation requirement for all recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 09:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953630
    VIRIN: 250225-M-BA951-1001
    Filename: DOD_110831163
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company Combat Water Survival, by PFC Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    Graduation
    Golf Company
    Combat Water Survival
    ERR
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download