The 9th JROTC Battalion, Ansbach, Germany held a Veterans Day program, to show appreciation to those who served.
This video was filmed on November 11, 2022
Video by SGT Shamel Joyner, AFN Bavaria
Produced by SGT Shamel Joyner, AFN Bavaria
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2025 08:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953625
|VIRIN:
|221118-A-EX230-6042
|Filename:
|DOD_110831155
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AMHS JROTC VETS DAY 2022, by SSG Shamel Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
