Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maximizing Value in Defense Acquisition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BELVOIE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Video by Pamela Moore 

    Defense Contract Audit Agency / Defense Contract Audit Institute

    DCAA provides value to the acquisition process

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 06:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953622
    VIRIN: 250220-O-XN847-5211
    Filename: DOD_110831070
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: FORT BELVOIE, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maximizing Value in Defense Acquisition, by Pamela Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dod
    defense
    acquistion
    dcaa
    auditing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download