    CATM Showcase

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.30.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 31st Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance team instruct 31 SFS Airmen on the M240B machine gun as part of the Security Forces Qualification Course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 30, 2024. CATM is responsible for ensuring Airmen maintain weapon proficiency and remain combat ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson and Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 05:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    CATM
    Showcase
    SFS
    Training
