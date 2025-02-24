February Newcomers Tour

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953611" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members and DoD civilians explore the city of Dongducheon in a newcomers tour hosted by Dongducheon city, Dongducheon, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2025. During the tour, attendees made cookies from scratch, explored the Dongducheon multicultural center, and learned about traditional Korean Hanbok attire. They also learned how to maneuver the Korean subway system, traveling to a location to enjoy traditional Korean lunch. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bryson Walker)