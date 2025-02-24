February Newcomers Tour

U.S. service members and DoD civilians explore the city of Dongducheon in a newcomers tour hosted by Dongducheon city, Dongducheon, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2025. During the tour, attendees made cookies from scratch, explored the Dongducheon multicultural center, and learned about traditional Korean Hanbok attire. They also learned how to maneuver the Korean subway system, traveling to a location to enjoy traditional Korean lunch. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bryson Walker)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2025 01:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953611
|VIRIN:
|250221-A-BW769-9150
|Filename:
|DOD_110830839
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
