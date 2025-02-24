Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    February Newcomers Tour

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    02.21.2025

    Video by Spc. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. service members and DoD civilians explore the city of Dongducheon in a newcomers tour hosted by Dongducheon city, Dongducheon, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2025. During the tour, attendees made cookies from scratch, explored the Dongducheon multicultural center, and learned about traditional Korean Hanbok attire. They also learned how to maneuver the Korean subway system, traveling to a location to enjoy traditional Korean lunch. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bryson Walker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 01:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953611
    VIRIN: 250221-A-BW769-9150
    Filename: DOD_110830839
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, February Newcomers Tour, by SPC Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Camp Casey
    IMCOM
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download