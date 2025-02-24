Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC UPDATE: SMA Weimer Visits Yokohama North Drive

    JAPAN

    02.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Media Center - Japan

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer visited Yokohama North Drive, February 21, 2025. During his visit, mariners assigned to the168th Transportation Detachment gave a vessel brief, highlighting U.S. Army capabilities at sea.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 23:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 953604
    VIRIN: 250221-F-BT860-6986
    Filename: DOD_110830709
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Sgt Maj of the army
    Army mariners
    168th Transportation Detachment
    SMA Weimer
    Yokohama north drive

