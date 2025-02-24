Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Company Land Navigation

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Land Navigation Course during Basic Warrior Training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 19, 2025. Land Navigation tests recruits on their knowledge and ability to use a compass and topographical map. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 20:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953598
    VIRIN: 250219-M-vw800-1001
    Filename: DOD_110830555
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, Fox Company Land Navigation, by LCpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Map
    Topography
    Compass
    Protractor
    Page Field
