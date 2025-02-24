Fox Company Land Navigation

Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Land Navigation Course during Basic Warrior Training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 19, 2025. Land Navigation tests recruits on their knowledge and ability to use a compass and topographical map. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)
