Soldiers and civilians work out at Carey fitness center, Camp Casey, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2025. Carey fitness center is open 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Pomare Teo and Pfc. See Woo Lee, KATUSA)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2025 21:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953597
|VIRIN:
|250225-A-EM935-9489
|Filename:
|DOD_110830547
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Carey Fitness Center B-Roll, by SPC Pomare Teo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.